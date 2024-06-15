Does Leo Messi play? Argentina and Guatemala have confirmed their lineups for the friendly match before the Copa America

Lionel Messi He will start on Friday vs Guatemala. The Argentine national team is playing its last friendly match before its first appearance in the World Cup cup America USA 2024.

MessiFootballer Inter MiamiHe added minutes last Sunday in a 1-0 win over Ecuador in it Chicago Soldier Field. The Albiceleste captain came on in the second half.





“He will definitely play against him Guatemala“, He said Lionel Scaloni When they asked him about existence Messi Friendly this Friday. he D.T The world champion did not specify whether the star would remain there for ninety minutes or not.

He stressed, “On that day, it was agreed that he would play a few minutes, and we had already talked about playing in this match, and based on his level, we would see the number of minutes. If he could play everything, that would be better.” D.T Before the confrontation Guatemala.





Scaloni He said he expected Messi “Let him play football, let him communicate with his teammates, let him be himself on the field. Let him be comfortable, let him be comfortable with the team.”

the Albiceleste It leads South America’s qualifiers for the World Cup finals World Cup 2026 Six days later. They have five wins and only one defeat against Uruguay.

Reverse Guatemala, Scaloni He must undergo the final tests to close on the 15th day the list of 26 players with whom he will play America’s Cup.

The technician Argentina He also confirmed in the press conference that he has not yet fully decided which three players will be excluded from the 29-man squad he currently has, although he said he will inform you as soon as possible.

to choose Guatemaladirected by the former Mexican footballer Luis Fernando Tenadelivers an ideal result Group E From the second stage of the tournament qualifiers CONCACAF after two days.

The last time Two young men They faced Argentina This was in a friendly match played after World Cup Russia 2018. the Albiceleste Won 3-0 with two goals from Giovanni Simeone, Giovani Lo Celso And Gonzalo Compassion Martinez.

This was his first victory Scaloni As a coach Argentina.

Allen Yannis, Rodrigo Saravia also Jose Martinez They are some of the survivors of that Guatemalan team, which will now submit Argentina Until his last exam

Argentina vs Guatemala: official lineup

Argentina:Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez; Valentin Carbone, Alexis McAllister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovanni Lo Celso; Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez. D.T: Lionel Scaloni

Guatemala: Nicholas Hagen; José Ardon, José Carlos Pinto, José Morales, Nicolas Samayawa; Marco Dominguez, Oscar Castellanos, Jonathan Franco; Rubio Rubin, Oscar Santis, and Elmer Cardoza. D.T: Luis Fernando Tena.