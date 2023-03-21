Do you have a Samsung mobile? If you are on this list, you will be missing out on the big Android update

An exciting update is coming to some Android phones later this year, but not all Samsung Galaxy owners will be able to take advantage of it, warns an international press article.

According to the British media passAndroid 14 will be Google’s next operating system that will bring “a number of new features to phones later this year, including better efficiency and additional protection against fake apps.”

Similarly, Samsung’s own version of this software, called One UI 6.0, will come with a free update, which apparently “some Galaxy devices will miss.”

The aforementioned text indicates that while most of Samsung’s new smartphones, including the Galaxy S21, have up to four annual updates, this has not always been the case.

They added, “Devices like the Galaxy S20 only offer three years of OS changes and that’s bad news for owners who want access to Android 14 and One UI 6.0, because they simply won’t be available.”

Although Google has not yet confirmed the exact date for the arrival of Android 14, it is expected that it will happen “later in 2023 and the company’s Pixel devices will most likely get the new features first.”

Similarly, it has been announced that “Samsung will release its first beta version of One UI 6.0 in September or October 2023.”

The article provides a list of mobile phones that will not receive the update later this year. They also recommend that those who want to get it switch to this year’s new devices, such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A34 and A54.

Samsung phones that will not have the Android 14 update

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20 + / Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)

Galaxy Tab S7 / Galaxy Tab S7 +

Last updated on 03/20/2023-5:55 PM