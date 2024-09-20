DN Council Chairman Calls on Capital Residents to Participate in Welfare Week

SANTO DOMINGO, RD/ DIARIO DE SALUD.- The President of the National District City Council Board of Advisors, Yovani Moya, invited council members and the general public to participate in the World Wellness Week that will be celebrated from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, with recreational activities in more than 180 American First Parks.

The mayor, who represents District 1, stressed the importance of physical activity to stay healthy. He also highlighted the benefits of a diet low in salt, sugar and fat, since their high consumption is responsible for the disproportionate incidence of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity that Dominicans suffer from today.

During a Chapter Council work session, Moya urged council members to join their boarders in the recreational activities that ADN will develop in all the capital’s parks throughout the weekend, thus supporting and guiding people in taking care of their health.

As part of the celebration of the World Well-Being Week, more than a thousand activities will be carried out in Santo Domingo, which will include the parks of Iberoamérica, Mirador Sur, Las Praderas and Velazcasas, among others that will host different activities including: morning prayer, pilates, walking, yoga, drawing, handicrafts, Zumba, basketball and volleyball.

In addition, the beaches of Guibeia, Montecino and Los Pescadores will be used for coastal clean-ups and other activities.

In the 2024 edition of World Wellness Weekend (WWW), the Dominican Republic stands out as the country with the most activities, and Santo Domingo stands out among 2,850 cities as the best-located city worldwide on this topic.