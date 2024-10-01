Distinguished missionary participation in the National Exhibition for Education, Arts, Science and Technology 2024

The National Exhibition of Education, Arts, Science and Technology 2024, held in the province of Tucuman, was full of enthusiasm and discoveries thanks to the participation of students from all over the country. During the ceremony, the commitment and dedication of young researchers who presented innovative projects in various fields of knowledge was highlighted.

Among the most notable achievements stand out are those of the missionary students of School 970 in Puerto Leoni, which were recognized for their outstanding participation in the bilingual and intercultural method of education, receiving a special mention from the Ministry of Human Capital and the Minister of Education of the Nation. This year, the district received double national recognition in the field of intercultural bilingual education, underscoring the impact and importance of these initiatives.

Likewise, NENI 2136 ext 13 in Bonpland, in the province of Candelaria, was also awarded for her valuable contribution. These awards reflect the importance of integrating diverse cultural perspectives into the educational field and the great work done by educational institutions in the province.

The exhibition is a unique space that invites the community to discover projects implemented by students who address local problems through a scientific, technological, mathematical, humanitarian and artistic approach. Originating from classrooms, these works extend throughout the school year, from school fairs to district and district events, culminating in this major national event. Active participation of students, teachers, and families demonstrates educational commitment and community collaboration.

The National Science and Technology Fairs Program seeks to enhance educational paths and present diverse educational proposals. This year, a STEAM approach was introduced that integrates science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, adapting to the school and community contexts of each project. This model promotes interdisciplinary problem solving, which enriches student learning.

This federal building and engagement space seeks not only to recognize the efforts of students and teachers, but also to foster a school that broadens horizons and fosters collaborative learning.