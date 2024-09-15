Disney, DirecTV Reach Deal to Restore ABC, ESPN, and Other Channels

(CNN) – A short but tense distribution dispute between Disney and DirecTV ended Saturday after the two sides agreed to a new deal that will return Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN and FX, to the cable provider.

DirecTV stopped carrying Disney-owned channels on Sept. 1, depriving sports fans of the ability to watch NFL games on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and the U.S. Open tennis tournament on ABC. More than 11 million subscribers lost access to Disney stations during the dispute.

“We would like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to have the entire Disney Networks portfolio restored in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies said the distribution deal will include new options for customers, including new bundles that include streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. DirecTV will also be able to distribute ESPN’s upcoming standalone streaming service at no additional cost to DirecTV customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we negotiated this difficult but vital agreement, which now provides them with more flexibility and choice within a seamless entertainment experience,” the statement said.

Many distribution disputes can get ugly, but this one was particularly acrimonious. Last week, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission alleging that Disney didn’t negotiate in good faith.

DirecTV subscribers were denied coverage of the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers, two teams in major markets that aren’t on ESPN. To persuade customers to stay, DirecTV struck deals with Sling, owned by rival satellite provider Dish Network, and Fubo to offer customers credits and discounts to subscribe to competing streaming services so people could watch the game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.