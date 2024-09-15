September 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Disney, DirecTV Reach Deal to Restore ABC, ESPN, and Other Channels

Disney, DirecTV Reach Deal to Restore ABC, ESPN, and Other Channels

Zera Pearson September 15, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) – A short but tense distribution dispute between Disney and DirecTV ended Saturday after the two sides agreed to a new deal that will return Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN and FX, to the cable provider.

DirecTV stopped carrying Disney-owned channels on Sept. 1, depriving sports fans of the ability to watch NFL games on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and the U.S. Open tennis tournament on ABC. More than 11 million subscribers lost access to Disney stations during the dispute.

“We would like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to have the entire Disney Networks portfolio restored in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies said the distribution deal will include new options for customers, including new bundles that include streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. DirecTV will also be able to distribute ESPN’s upcoming standalone streaming service at no additional cost to DirecTV customers.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we negotiated this difficult but vital agreement, which now provides them with more flexibility and choice within a seamless entertainment experience,” the statement said.

Many distribution disputes can get ugly, but this one was particularly acrimonious. Last week, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission alleging that Disney didn’t negotiate in good faith.

DirecTV subscribers were denied coverage of the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers, two teams in major markets that aren’t on ESPN. To persuade customers to stay, DirecTV struck deals with Sling, owned by rival satellite provider Dish Network, and Fubo to offer customers credits and discounts to subscribe to competing streaming services so people could watch the game.

See also  A penny worth up to $150,000 in exchange for a unique detail mix up

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Walgreens to pay $106 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs
1 min read

Walgreens to pay $106 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicaid and other programs

September 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.
3 min read

They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.

September 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
Ticket expires September 15th.
3 min read

Ticket expires September 15th.

August 29, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Polaris Crew Member Performs ‘Star Wars’ Song From Space With Venezuelan Orchestra (Video)
2 min read

Polaris Crew Member Performs ‘Star Wars’ Song From Space With Venezuelan Orchestra (Video)

September 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Edmundo Gonzalez will return and be sworn in as president.
1 min read

Edmundo Gonzalez will return and be sworn in as president.

September 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The New York restaurant won two icons from southern Italy and is recognized for having the best pizza in the world
3 min read

The New York restaurant won two icons from southern Italy and is recognized for having the best pizza in the world

September 15, 2024 Winston Hale
Disney, DirecTV Reach Deal to Restore ABC, ESPN, and Other Channels
2 min read

Disney, DirecTV Reach Deal to Restore ABC, ESPN, and Other Channels

September 15, 2024 Zera Pearson