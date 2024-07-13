Diego Alsigala sings again in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country that gave him peace and where he “found calm”.

Diego El Cigala returned on Friday to a packed National Theater in Santo Domingo to share with his audience his new album “Obras maestros,” a collection of emblematic songs by other artists that he himself has transformed into the genre that led him to stardom, flamenco.

“I am happy to be in my land, when I came here (to the Dominican Republic) I found peace and tranquility,” said the Spanish-born artist, who became a Dominican citizen in 2014 “for love.”

After receiving a standing ovation when he first appeared on stage after his last concert at the same venue two years ago, “Si te Tella” was the first song that made the audience applaud.

Sigala, who is on a tour that has already taken him to Spain, Mexico and the United States, admitted that he was “a little shaken because I got cold,” although he stressed that the most important thing is to “put your heart and soul into it.”

The album, released last year and his 14th, had the 55-year-old singer-songwriter sing his own compositions such as “Lágrimas Negras,” the song that got the audience’s attention the most because they got up from their seats when singing its tunes, or “Crazy Heart.”

However, the popular song “Vida loca” by Cuban Mexican Francisco Céspedes, “Amar y vivir” by Mexican-American band Santa Cecilia; or “I love you, I love you” by Spanish Rosario Flores, were other songs recited by the flamenco artist.

Spanish artist Diego El Cigala during his performance, Friday, July 12, at the National Theater in Santo Domingo.Orlando Barea / EFE

During the ceremony, Which was highlighted by the emotion of the words and the audience’s applause, as Sigala chose to show his sarcastic side on some occasions: “The doctor told me to drink it,” he said when in the middle of the performance someone had a glass of rum between each song.

Moreover, the three musicians who accompanied him (Jaime Calabuch on piano, his assistant since 2005; Israel Suarez on cajón; and Marco Niemietz on double bass) had an important performance in the show, especially when the sigalas left the stage for a few minutes and continued to sing the chords of their instruments.

In this way, and while repeating that he is very happy to be able to perform “in his country and in front of his people”, Cigala saw how the Dominican public once again received flamenco music in a wonderful way.