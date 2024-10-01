Did you know there are foods that can last up to 30 years?

Storing food is a way to preserve it for longer The expert explains how to do it smartly and reveals 28 foods that he knows can be preserved for up to 30 years.

Farmer, Herbalist, Horticulturist and Nutritionist, Katie Willis explains which foods are best for the long term.

After preparation and cultivation, Willis notes that he compiled a list 28 Foods That Will Last Up to 30 Years And it can be saved. She recommends that these pantry staples, including emergency foods, be stored properly.

It’s all about smart accumulation, ie “Invest in things that will outlast not just you, but the next generation,” he reveals Pro tips are ready.

Know 28 Foods That Can Last Up to 30 Years

Baking Soda: According to the expert, baking soda should not be underestimated as it can last for decades if stored properly and has more uses than you can count. This ingredient is also important for baking, a friendly, cleaning, deodorizing and personal care. Store in an airtight container away from moisture.

Freeze dried berries: These berries retain most of their nutrients even when stored for a long time. Plus, they’re light, tasty and great as snacks or added to oatmeal.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Willis explains that this popular ingredient has a shelf life of up to 30 years and is more than just a food. Its uses range from salad dressings to cleaning tricks. This vinegar should be stored in a cool, dark and dry place, this way it will last longer.

Honey: It is a food that never spoils. Willis says he’s been opening the jars for more than a decade and they’re still good. Honey has a delicious sweet taste and is used for medicinal purposes, making it an absolutely essential ingredient in any cook’s pantry.

An airtight container and a cool, dry location are the keys to keeping these foods in the pantry for years. Credit: Shutterstock

Dehydrated French Fries: They last for years in the pantry if stored properly, and they’re light, easy to prepare, and perfect for a quick and filling breakfast. They are a reliable source of carbohydrates and energy when fresh foods are scarce.

Poached Eggs: A practical way to store protein for years is egg powder, which is also easy to use for cooking and baking.

Rolled oats: Oats are a nutritious, affordable and long-lasting food. If stored in a cool, dry, sealed container, it will last for decades. Oats are an option for breakfast or baking.

Flour: If stored in an airtight, sealed container, it can last up to 30 years, says Willis. You should be careful to store it in a cool, dry place. This versatile food can also be used for baking, sautéing or frying.

Brown Sugar: This food naturally resists bacteria and molds due to its molasses content. A well-sealed container is sufficient to preserve for several years.

Vanilla Extract: If it is pure vanilla extract, a bottle will last for years and the expert guarantees that it will last for a long time as it is a great ingredient for baking or enhancing savory dishes.

White Rice: Sealed in a cool, dry place, ready to use when you want. It is a versatile, high-calorie food that is suitable for long-term storage.

Maple syrup: When pure it should be stored in an airtight container and will last up to 30 years. It is a natural sweetener that adds flavor to desserts, beverages and more.

Tea: As long as they are stored in a cool, dry place, dried tea leaves can last up to 30 years. Be it black, green or herbs, it can be stored without any problem.

Salt: This is another food that doesn’t go bad. Salt is considered a natural preservative, which makes it an ally when it comes to preserving food. Salt lasts indefinitely, so it can be stored in large quantities.

Cocoa Powder: Cocoa powder is a valuable ingredient in cooking for baking smoothies and even for savory dishes like chili. It is recommended to store tightly closed, in a cool and dry place.

Whole Wheat Cereals: They are great when we want to make our own dough. Wheat grains can last up to 30 years. You need to store them properly to have a source of fresh grain for decades.

Corn Syrup: It is a dessert that will last over time as it can last for up to 30 years if stored properly. It is an ingredient used to sweeten sugar substitute products.

Instant Potatoes: These dishes are very easy to prepare, they are a quick source of carbohydrates and they are very tasty. A little water is enough to prepare it.

Quinoa: This nutrient-dense, high-protein grain cooks quickly and can be used in soups, salads or as a side dish. It can last up to 30 years if stored properly.

Dried lentils: This source of plant-based proteins is very easy to store. They should be stored in an airtight, dry container.

Soy Sauce: Due to the high salt content, it can last up to 30 years. A perfect cooking ingredient to add flavor to food and preserve it for longer. It is recommended to store in a cool, dry place.

An expert reveals 28 foods that can be stored without spoiling for up to 30 years. Credit: Shutterstock

Black Beans: Packed with nutrients and protein, this grain is pantry safe for years as long as it is stored in airtight containers and away from moisture.

Gravy Cubes: Another common ingredient in the kitchen, it can be stored in jars in a dry place so that they last up to 30 years. Great for enhancing the flavor of soups, stews and other preparations.

Freeze dried coffee: This food can be enjoyed for up to 30 years by storing it in an airtight container.

Yeast: This bread-making staple will last for years in the pantry if vacuum-packed and stored in a cool, dry place.

Corn flour: The recommendation for this food is the main factor we have already mentioned: store in a well-closed container in a cool, dry place.

Clarified butter: Storing clarified butter will extend shelf life. It is suitable for cooking and does not spoil like normal butter.

