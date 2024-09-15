Did They Work It Out? Featherweight’s Ex-Girlfriend Brags About Him, Calls Him Unfaithful | First Half

Mexico City, Mexico / 09/14/2024 21:00:27

Featherweight does it again! And the famous singer Corridos Tumbados He appears to have split from his current partner Hannah Howell.This is after the American published a series of videos in which she claims that He had “gone through” one of his worst relationships with the said person.

But it wasn’t the only thing, because In addition to showing that Hassan doesn’t want to take the things he brought back, Howl I posted an emotional video for everyone. Adventures that happened to the singer in the last few months From the relationship they had this summer.

Hannah Howell ‘Fun’ at Featherweight

Distinguished JAntante of Lying Corridos, Emilio Hassan, better known as Piso BlumaIt didn’t go well in love; for him. The relationship with Nikki Nicole was tainted. After it becomes clear that there is a third party in the dispute; and His affairs with Anita came to nothing after it became known that he had begun a relationship with Hannah Howell.

Despite She kept it anonymous during the first weeks, as Peso Pluma was officially introduced. And to his girlfriend who accompanied him from Tango to Tango on his US tour as part of the ÉXODO tour; but The love ended after the young woman revealed that she had “lived one of her worst relationships.”

Through a The video, which Howell posted on his official TikTok account, features his former featherweight girlfriend. contentalso Who was in one of his worst relationships – without mentioning names – well…She believes that the singer was cheated on with someone else. All this after a strange post Hannah made on her Instagram stories.

“This thing we call life isn’t always easy and the world can be cruel. I will always have a pure, true, genuine heart even when people hurt it.”Hannah Howell wrote on her Instagram account.

Hannah shares emotional video with Biso Bluma

In it The video posted by the American modeland expressed his surprise at how He tried to return all the things that Featherweight had once given him.But he added a note saying: “For the next one”. Hannah He thought he had gotten rid of all the gifts, but to his surprise, But the box was returned to him without the note he had written.

“I hope the guy frames that note…or gives it to the next person.” Hannah said in her TikTok video with a very serious face.

Social media users and followers of both interacted. Given the shocking news as well as the emotional video he shared, Hannahwhere You can see him having very nice days with Peso Pluma.But unfortunately they will not return.

This was Hannah Howell’s reaction to the featherweight