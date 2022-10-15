Did he like you? This is what Gerard Pique’s mother thinks about Clara Chia Marti

Shakira and Gerard Pique They have had to meet each other in recent months for matters relating to custody of their children, as well as to parties baseball Of which. little ones Sasha and Milan They have ventured into this sport and despite the fact that their parents are in divorce, they always take the time to see them. In the last game of MilanThe Colombian singer had a brief talk with her ex-mother-in-law, who told her about her Clara Shea Marty He said this to him.

This was the last meeting between Shakira and Gerard Pique’s mother

to the Milan match, Shakira He arrived with his mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll; While Gerard Pique arrived with the ex-mother-in-law of the Montserrat Bernabeu.

Although during the match Shakira and Pique They didn’t exchange words, those who did were Barranquellera, the footballer’s mother. According to the photographers Jordi MartiThey greeted each other warmly and spoke briefly.

This is what Gerard Pique’s mother thinks about Clara Chia Marti

according to George Martin, During their short conversation Montserrat Bernabeu and Shakiracame the topic of a new girlfriend Gerrard Pique And the controversy caused by the case after the separation. Looking at this, the paparazzi confirm that the footballer’s mother mentioned it Clara Shea Marty He is a “polite and caring” person.

So far, it is not known what was Shakira’s reaction to the alleged statements of the mother of her ex-partner.

Shakira He was the only person who went out in public to express his feelings after the breakup Gerrard PiqueWhile the player remains without comment on it.