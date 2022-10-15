Millionaire Sues Dr. Polo From “Case Closed” to Ex-girlfriend GIRLFRIEND

Although Anna Maria Polo has kept her personal life private, she is famous Dr. Polo The closed case was not spared from the eye of the hurricane. Scandal sheds light on Millionaire Request to any faces driver by it ex girlfriendAnd the Marilyn K; It is known that the legal conflict has been active for several years and arose from the improper use of the program.

it is known that Marilyn K worked with Dr. Polo production company, so this relationship occurred outside the scope of work, resulting in a serious conflict that led to Millionaire suitWhich faces the driver. According to sources close to both of them, the controversy was due to the illegal use of the program’s name and this according to Marilyn belongs to her.

These people are close to Dr. Polo s Marilyn KIn El Arañazo Online, Eric Concepción and Jose Antonio Orta spoke about the relationship between Ana Maria Polo and the producer, noting that the latter was ex girlfriend Anna Maria Polo, but she said Millionaire suit It caused their relationship to fail.

“Marilyn is asking for $2 million for the illegal use of her software name and the extraction of more than half a million from an account shared by Polo.”

According to knowledge Dr. Polo s Marilyn K, they both formed a relationship that lasted for more than 25 years, during these years they shared many things together, and one of those things was their finances within the same bank account. However, a health problem prompted Anna Maria to leave her property to Marilyn, but over time she recovered, this was when the conflict broke out.

“I think it was all Anna Maria’s fault. She didn’t treat Marilyn well on the job, and though she put up with it for 25 years, she got tired of it one day.”

It was so Marilyn KAnd the ex girlfriend subordinate Dr. Polo choose this Millionaire suit Anna Maria did, and she demanded $ 2 million in it, and it is finally known that the driver ended up and their relationship ended after they spent 25 years together. For their part, those close to the two confirmed that the doctor treated Marilyn very poorly, and that this also affected the decision of the producer.