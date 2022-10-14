Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, dies

London Scottish actor Ruby Coltranewho played a crime-solving psychologist in the TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in “Harry Potter‘, at the age of 72 years.

coltrane agent, Belinda WrightHe said he died Friday in a hospital in Scotland. The agent did not disclose the reason.

Coltrane rose to fame as a rude detective on the 1990s series Cracker, for which he won the British Academy Award for Best Actor three years in a row.

He played the friendly Hagrid, half-giant and mentor of the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include that of the Russian crime boss in the James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “The World Is Not Enough”. (“007: The world is not enough”).

Coltrane was widely praised for playing a television star with a dark secret in the 2016 series National Treasure.

Wright said that “in addition to being a great actor, he had a brilliantly sharp criminal intelligence, and after 40 years of being his proud agent, I will miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister, Annie Ray, his ex-wife, Rona Gemmell, and their two children, Spencer and Alice.