‘Dibu’ Martínez starred in controversial new Champions League gesture and was publicly disapproved

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, known as Dibu is considered one of the most important places in the world.

Martinez has established himself as a great figure as a hero with the Argentine national team at the World Cup and Copa America, although some of his controversial gestures have earned him heavy criticism.

The Argentine goalkeeper made his league debut on Tuesday. Champions League With his club Aston Villa against Swiss club Young Boys as a visitor after wearing his team’s colours in the qualifier against Colombia.

His team won a resounding 3-0 in the club’s return to the continental competition in more than two decades.

But the Argentine goalkeeper made a new controversial gesture after colliding with the television broadcast camera in the qualifying match last Tuesday, September 10.

After 74 minutes. The Argentine goalkeeper waited for one of his opponents in the same area to let time pass, when the Villains were winning 2-0. At that moment, the striker Gianvola wanted to rush at Martinez and the goalkeeper immediately took the ball with his hands. But what caught the most attention was the fact that Martinez took his opponent from his face.

As expected, the fans denounced Martinez’s behaviour and began to boo him. It should be remembered that the goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, has been the target of public disapproval in recent matches, including the qualifier against Colombia in Barranquilla.