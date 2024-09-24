September 25, 2024

Detroit Tigers beat Tampa and secure Wild Card spot

Cassandra Curtis September 25, 2024 2 min read

In the middle of the final stage and with the classification Postseason red hot, Detroit Tigers achieved a very important victory against Tampa Bay RaysBy defeating them 2-1 on Tuesday, September 24, which complicates the team’s aspirations. Minnesota Twins.

those directed by the director AJ Hinch They improved their record to 83-74 and proved themselves in the wildcard From the youth circle and got 1.5 games ahead of Carlos Correa’s team, Minnesota TwinsWith less than a week left on the calendar, MLB. Which leaves them obligated to win practically every game they have left.

The game was for the starting pitchers who took the lead role in the first game of the series between the two teams, which was held in Comerica ParkWhere the place shined again Tarek Skopal.

Opening for Detroit Tigers He once again delivered a commanding performance from the hill and reaffirmed his candidacy for the Se Young From the American League, after covering seven blank innings, in which he allowed only two hits, he walked one and struck out seven opponents while striking out a total of 103 pitches.

With his impressive performance, the pitcher lowered his ERA to 2.39 and struck out 228 batters, the highest number of any pitcher in the youth circuit. His counterpart, Ryan BibyotHe managed to retire the first four rounds unscathed until surrendering in the fifth.

Trey Sweeney Negotiated ticket, while Jake Rogers gave simple and later Parker Meadows He filled out the rules with his passport. As the tracks collapsed, Wensel Perez He responded, extended his bat to nine pitches, and cut off a fastball that ended in a double.

With his hit, baseball player Detroit Tigers Demands Sweeney and RogersHe broke the deadlock and gave the Bengalis a two-line break.

Detroit Tigers Relief Ruling

Bo Brisky He came in the eighth inning to rest. Tarek Skopal In what will be his last show this season, it is not known whether Detroit Tigers I will go to Qualifiers.

The right-hander quickly took control. Jose Caballero, Richie Palacios and Jose Seriuntil he crossed out the last two. But at the ninth he had to pay then. Brandon Lowe He hit a solo home run with two outs.

However, the right-hander ended up finishing 27th and recording his first save of the season. It also marks the sixth win in his last seven games for Detroit Tigers.

