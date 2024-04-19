April 22, 2024

Deported from the United States, he is captured upon arrival in Guatemala

The woman was arrested while exiting the plane. (Photo: IGM)

A woman was detained while getting off a flight from the United States, where several Guatemalans were deported. It issued an arrest warrant against a fellow countryman.

The Guatemalan Migration Agency (IGM) said the arrested woman is a 30-year-old from Quilaba, Santa Rosa.

Interinstitutional coordination

Immigration officers coordinated the capture with National Civil Police (PNC) agents at the Returnee Reception Center located at the Air Force Base of Guatemala (FAG).

Upon checking the woman's identity, PNC agents were alerted that she was wanted since September 12, 2018 for felony identity fraud.

He was immediately arrested and brought before a judge to resolve his legal situation.

Transferred to Judiaba

The IGM explained that an arrest warrant had been issued by Judiaba's case against environment, narcotics and crimes by the Pluripersonal Court, where he was transferred.

Likewise, for the crime of self-fraud, it is mentioned in the indicated Penal Code and it is explained that imprisonment up to 10 years and fine for the amount defrauded, which is contained in the aforementioned article 263. regulations. .

So far this year, Mexican authorities have repatriated 1,686 Guatemalans and US authorities have repatriated 21,695 Guatemalans, for a total of 23,381 deportees.

See also  Hundreds of immigrants deported by US and Mexico end up in a remote city in Guatemala University immigration news

