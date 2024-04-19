400 migrants, including Hondurans, force their way into the US

City of Juarez.

About 400 migrants managed to force their way over the wall between Juarez (Mexico) and El Paso (United States) this Thursday, crossing the fence, past a group of US National Guard agents and then being processed by the US Department of Immigration. . The group snuck in at Gate 40, closest to the Zaragoza-Yesleta international crossing, which has less razor wire and less surveillance.

"It's hard, we're waiting for an opportunity and I want to jump in later. I've been traveling in Mexico for 4 months now," he said. Eric Raul Diaz Aguilar400 people were unable to cross because agents from Mexico's National Immigration Agency pressured the migrants to disperse and stop the attack. "When they were already crossing, immigration came. There's a friend who's yelling at me. "That cord is dangerous, but many people cut it," Diaz said. First is Honduras And it took over two months to reach the Ciudad Juarez border. Likewise, he explained, migrants are forced to flee from Mexican authorities because if they are caught they are sent to the south of the country and they have to make the entire journey back to reach the border with the United States. Crossings like these have caused the National Guard to increase surveillance at places like Marker 36, where it has been reinforced with more mesh fences and more razor wire.