Denmark to deliver new batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Danish government will hand over to Ukraine before the end of the year. New batch of F-16 fighter jets According to the Scandinavian country’s defense minister, Troels Lund PoulsenIn an interview with the agency, Ritzau.

For security reasons, Paulsen did not mention the exact number of aircraft but indicated that they would be delivered before the end of the year.

Denmark has already delivered the first batch of F-16s to Ukraine last August and has agreed to supply them to the EU. 19 American made fighter aircraft.

The F-16s are being shipped to Ukraine as part of a coalition also led by the Netherlands and Denmark, to which Belgium and Norway also belong, which was made possible after the United States, as a producer country, accepted the transfer of these aircraft to Ukraine. Fighter aircraft.

One of the tasks of this alliance is to train Ukrainian pilots.

Ukraine expects to receive 20 F-16s before the end of the year.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe thanked the Danish executive for the “important assistance” it provided to Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, praising its “respectful attitude” towards the Ukrainian people since the early stages of the conflict, in a meeting with Troels Lund Poulsen.

Zelenskiy speaks to the media in front of an F-16 fighter jet (Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo)

“Denmark has shown a respectful attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians from the very beginning. “We are very grateful for all your support,” the Ukrainian president said. “We feel it through the people, through their attitude towards our people, our society and forced migrants.”

Likewise, Zelensky stressed that the support of the Danish authorities was also “of course” demonstrated on the battlefield, noting that this aspect is “a priority” for Ukraine.

In this regard, the leader of the Ukrainian executive stressed that “Denmark was the first country with which we started joint production of weapons,” such as the Bohdana howitzer or the F-16. He added that some of the weapons “are already helping on the front.”

Denmark really One of the leaders He stressed the support of our defense sector.

For its part, the Danish Parliament stressed the necessity of this. “Additional support for Ukraine to remain an independent state”This came after a meeting in which the parties also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the production of weapons in order to “meet the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.”

“Ukraine’s struggle for freedom is not just their own. They are fighting a brutal battle every day for our values ​​of freedom and democracy. Therefore, it is not Ukraine that should be thanked for its financial and military support, but Denmark that should be thanked for its battle, which costs human lives every day.” Ukraine’s political leaders said that “the entire parliament supports them and their battle” and will continue “Provide support as long as necessary.”

(With information from EFE and EP)