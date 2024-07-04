Delta flight diverted to New York because food was in poor condition

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, according to airline representatives.

The overnight flight took off from Detroit at around 11 p.m. Tuesday and landed in New York at 4 a.m. “after reports of a disruption to part of the main cabin meal service,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Delta said crew members consulted with medical experts, who recommended the plane land in New York.

It was not clear how many of the flight’s 277 passengers had the wrong food.

Delta said it would investigate what happened.

“This is not the service Delta is known for, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay to their travel,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Emergency medical personnel met the flight and treated 12 passengers, according to the New York Fire Department.

____

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. Click In this link To reach the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.