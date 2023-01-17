“Delta 1943, cancel takeoff!”: Wrong turn almost causes two planes to collide at New York airport

An American Airlines plane at JFK Airport in New York (Reuters)

Authorities are investigating Friday night’s incident at the airport NY One plane crosses the runway and another prepares for take off.

Flight 1943 Delta Airlines It went to the Dominican Republic and had to stop its departure John F. Kennedy International Airport When the other plane went ahead at about 8:45 p.m., Std Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement. None of the 145 passengers on board were injured.

The incident took place during the flight American AirlinesLondon-bound Flight 106, with 137 passengers on board, was on a taxiway and approached the intersection of the two runways, he said. The New York Times Rose FeinsteinA former spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration and American Airlines said after reviewing publicly available radar and records.

A Delta flight was waiting to take off on Runway 4 Left, which intersects Runway 31 Left.

In the recordings, an air traffic controller can be heard telling American Airlines, A Boeing 777That “Cross runway 31 left”, it will require Turn right Before lining up for take off on Runway 4 leaving behind the Delta aircraft.

An American Airlines Boeing 777 (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/file)

“Exceeded 31,” confirmed the pilot.

Another air traffic controller told Delta Air Lines, A Boeing 737, which is allowed to depart. Delta pilot confirms: “Cleared for takeoff, Runway 4 left, Delta 1943.”

But as the Delta flight began to take off, the American plane, instead of turning right to cross Runway 31, turned left, then right and overshot Runway 4, according to Feinstein, the radar showed.

“Delta 1943, take-off clearance cancelled! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance!” said an air traffic controller in an audio recording of air traffic control communications as he observed the other aircraft maneuvering. American Airlines, past in front. Recorded by LiveATCA website that tracks and publishes flight communications.

JFK Airport New York – Friday 13, 2023. An American Airlines Boeing 777 (AAL106) bound for London crossed the wrong runway while taxiing to Santo Domingo on the same runway as a Delta Airlines Boeing 737 (DAL1943). Disaster. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vhzXI8zD7M — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) January 15, 2023

Brian HealyA passenger on a Delta flight said at first he thought it was due to an engine failure.

“There was Sudden vibration of the planeand everyone was thrust forward from the waist,” he recalled. “There was an audible reaction when the brakes hit, a gasp. Then there was complete silence for a second or two.”

Healy was traveling with her husband for winter vacation Dominican RepublicHe said it was only while scrolling through Twitter the next day that he realized what might have happened down the road.

“The pilot made a decision to share information only when necessary, and that was a completely smart decision because it would have been confusing,” he said.

A Delta Boeing 737 at Los Angeles Airport (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/file)

John CoxA retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California, he thought The controller “made a good decision in denying takeoff.”

A rejected takeoff safety maneuver, he said, is with the pilots when they stop the plane and abort the takeoff.”Very, very familiar.”

“Pilots practice aborted takeoffs every time they come to the simulator,” he said.

According to the FAA report, the Delta plane came to a stop about 1,000 feet (about 0.3 kilometers) from where the American Airlines flight passed from a nearby taxiway.

The Central Aviation Authority said it would investigate the facts. (AP/Seth Wenig, File)

The FAA said the error was detected with the help of a system that detects and displays aircraft and vehicle movements using radar and motion sensors on runways and taxiways at Kennedy and about three dozen other U.S. airports.

The plane returned to the departure gate 145 passengers disembarked They were also provided overnight accommodations, a Delta spokeswoman said. The flight took off Saturday morning for Santa Domingo Airport in the Dominican Republic.

American flight takes off for London Heathrow Airport. He arrived 13 minutes early.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday it would investigate the facts.

The National Security Board The transport department said that it is investigating the case.

“They will listen back to all the communications between American Airlines and air traffic control and see who got it wrong,” Cox said.

However, information from the American Airlines cabin flight recorder may not be available: the devices keep only two hours of records and the flight from New York to London takes seven hours.

“Delta will cooperate and assist flight officials On January 13, the aircraft successfully landed at New York-JFK in a detailed review of 1943. We apologize for the inconvenience and delay in travel for our customers,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

American Airlines declined to comment on the incident, saying it would refer all questions to the FAA.

(With information from AP)

