Defense of the thesis of Rebecca Mariel Martynenko on the postgraduate professional doctorate in educational sciences

PhD in Educational Sciences





Thesis title: “Designing learning contexts: new environments, ICTs and emotions”

thesis: Rebecca Mariel Martinenko

Rebecca Mariel Martinenko exit: Dr. Rocio Belen Martin (National University of Cordoba – CONICET)

Jury: Dr. Agustina Maria Manavilla (National University of Villa Maria), Dr. Mariela Lourdes Gonzalez (National University of Cuyo), Dr. Cristina Rinaudo (National University of Rio Cuarto)

date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 – 9.30

place: Semester B4 – Faculty of Philosophy and Arts

Method: hybrid

hybrid Aspects of the defence included in the report: “It stands out for its conceptual clarity and precision, both in the theoretical foundations and in the experiments carried out, presented with creative, relevant and timely audio-visual support. Regarding the symposium, the doctoral candidate answered with ease and adequacy the questions posed by the referee referring to the methodology and future prospects of the thesis and the relationship between the researcher and and other actors involved in the development of the thesis work.

For all of the above, the jury believes that the thesis should be approved with a grade Distinguished with honorable mention It is recommended to give Rebecca Mariel Martinenko Title Doctor of Educational Sciences.