Deaths and attacks in Gaza, news and more

A UN-run school serving as a shelter in a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip was attacked on Saturday, according to the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees in Gaza, UNRWA.

UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma confirmed to CNN on Saturday that “one of its schools in Jabalia refugee camp, [en el] Northern Gaza Strip, affected by attacks this morning, November 4.”

“The school is being used as an UNRWA shelter for displaced families,” Touma said.

The attacks killed 15 people and injured more than 70 others, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health.

Touma said that at least one attack directly hit the courtyard of Al Fakhoura School, which had been converted into home tents for displaced families. He added that another attack damaged the fence surrounding the school, where women were making bread.

Pictures obtained by CNN from the shelter show the damage, bloodshed and casualties inside the school yard.

CNN has contacted the Israel Defense Forces for comment on the UNRWA statement.

A little context: As of October 12, Al Fakhoura School was sheltering up to 16,000 displaced people. However, the current number of people who have taken refuge there is unknown.

The IDF has repeatedly called on civilians to evacuate Gaza City and northern Gaza and head south, while intensifying its attack on the area. The Israeli army has repeatedly claimed that Hamas is using civilian infrastructure.