November 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

As of this Sunday, Cuba and the United States are changing time

As of this Sunday, Cuba and the United States are changing time

Phyllis Ward November 5, 2023 2 min read

Regular business hours will return for refereeing in the United States and Cuba starting early Sunday. Starting November 5, at 1 a.m., clocks must be set back one hour. As usual, with this amendment, residents of both banks will be able to sleep for an additional hour.This change to normal working hours on the island, for example, would mean a significant increase in electricity demand, especially during peak hours at night. Hence, the authorities in this key area, once again, ask clients, both legal and international, to save as much as possible.

Time change in the United States

Most states will return to normal US time. However, there is a peculiarity regarding Cuba. In the north of the country, the clock will return to two in the morning.

Standard or winter time will remain in effect in the United States until Sunday, March 10, 2024. On that morning, clocks will move forward one hour. At that time, daylight saving time will begin in all states.

In the United States, in particular, time changing has been a controversial practice in recent years. Just this year, Congress gave the green light to a law allowing states to choose whether or not to change the time.

However, the above rule has not yet been implemented. Therefore, the change remains mandatory in Florida and most states. Only Hawaii and Arizona will maintain current time, meaning they will not return to normal time. The territories of Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa won’t change time either.

See also  Report predicts rapid disappearance of glaciers in Africa

As usual, both computers and smartphones will update the time automatically.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Deaths and attacks in Gaza, news and more

November 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Biden and leaders of 10 Latin American countries met in Washington to agree on economic measures to boost the region

November 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Etecsa announces 10% discounts on phones and accessories in dollars

November 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Millionaire Josh Bell’s option from the Miami Marlins has been accepted

November 5, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Use this function in Google Maps to avoid climbing stairs

November 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

As of this Sunday, Cuba and the United States are changing time

November 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Incentive checks up to $4,555 through November 8 in the United States. Who benefits from these social security payments?

November 5, 2023 Winston Hale