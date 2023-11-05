As of this Sunday, Cuba and the United States are changing time

Regular business hours will return for refereeing in the United States and Cuba starting early Sunday. Starting November 5, at 1 a.m., clocks must be set back one hour. As usual, with this amendment, residents of both banks will be able to sleep for an additional hour.This change to normal working hours on the island, for example, would mean a significant increase in electricity demand, especially during peak hours at night. Hence, the authorities in this key area, once again, ask clients, both legal and international, to save as much as possible.

Time change in the United States

Most states will return to normal US time. However, there is a peculiarity regarding Cuba. In the north of the country, the clock will return to two in the morning.

Standard or winter time will remain in effect in the United States until Sunday, March 10, 2024. On that morning, clocks will move forward one hour. At that time, daylight saving time will begin in all states.

In the United States, in particular, time changing has been a controversial practice in recent years. Just this year, Congress gave the green light to a law allowing states to choose whether or not to change the time.

However, the above rule has not yet been implemented. Therefore, the change remains mandatory in Florida and most states. Only Hawaii and Arizona will maintain current time, meaning they will not return to normal time. The territories of Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa won’t change time either.

As usual, both computers and smartphones will update the time automatically.