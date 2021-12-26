Davyon Johnson: 11-year-old hero boy who saved two people in one day in USA | Description | EC stories | The world

Double hero.

11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, To us, Decorated on December 15 to save the lives of not one, but two people in one day.

Davion Johnson He was made an honorary member of both the sheriff’s office and the police and was approved by the Board of Education in his hometown of Mussoorie, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“Davyon Heimlich manipulated a classmate on December 9, and that night he helped a woman get out of a burning house,” the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Heimlich maneuver is a first aid procedure performed by applying pressure to the abdomen of a person with shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, the Muscovite Public School also posted a series of photos on Facebook showing Davion posing with her compliments.

“I felt good, I’m excited”The boy said after receiving the award.

How were the rescues?

Davion Johnson, who is in sixth grade at the Muscovy Public School, Dec. On the 9th, one of his classmates suffocated as he tried to open the lid of the water bottle with his mouth.

“Davian immediately ran and did the Heimlich maneuver,” school principal Latricia Dawkins told the newspaper. Enid News & Eagle.

According to an eyewitness, when he did, the bottle cap was removed, “he added.

The boy said, for his part I learned the trick on YouTube And that it is a valuable process to learn.

“If I find you in the situation where I found myself, you can know what to do,” he assured the same newspaper.

President Dawkins added that he was not surprised by Davion’s quick reaction.

“He always says he wants to be an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician).

But the boy’s good deeds did not end there.

A few hours later, Johnson saw a disabled woman escaping from a fire in his home and got out of the driveway and ran to help him in his vehicle.

“It’s not moving fast enough,” I thought. So I ran across the street and helped her get in the truck, ”Davion told Tulsa News on Channel 6.

Principal Dawkins said the boy is much loved by his peers and teachers.

“He’s a Warm Soul” and “Double Hero”Dawkins said.

