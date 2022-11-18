November 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

David Ortiz sued for cryptocurrency fraud

David Ortiz sued for cryptocurrency fraud

Zera Pearson November 18, 2022 2 min read

David Ortiz He is among a group of sports celebrities named as defendants in a class-action cryptocurrency lawsuit filed in Florida on Tuesday.

The class action lawsuit has been filed against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a group of well-known personalities including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom BradyGolden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, tennis player Naomi Osaka and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal are among the other figures who have joined the list of accused, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit seeks damages of $11 billion.

Shuhei Ohtani, Trevor Lawrence, are all named as defendants. Brady’s ex-wife, model Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary are also listed in the suit as senior partners at FTX.

The suit alleges that Bankman-Fried and these celebrities promoted and encouraged others to invest in FTX, which the suit calls a “fraudulent scheme.” The lawsuit claims that FTX “was designed to take advantage of inexperienced investors across the country, who use mobile apps to make their investments.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of the company on November 11. A day before FTX declared bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried sent out a series of tweets. It started with Bankman-Fried apologizing and saying, “I screwed up, and I should have done better.” He also referred to himself as “not a very good developer”.

Tom Brady He appeared in an FTX commercial with his then-ex-wife, Model Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and all the other celebrities named in the suit have been sued for promoting FTX. All of the aforementioned celebrities have appeared in some kind of FTX advertisement. Larry David’s FTX ad ran during the Super Bowl.

See also  El Salvador will use energy from volcanoes to mine bitcoin

Brady and Bundchen made an ad together showing them trying to recruit people to use the company.

The Dominican Republic’s leading newspapers focus on general news and innovative journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Americans don’t have as much savings as the Fed thinks and why that could be a serious problem

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

WhatsApp | Who does your partner talk to the most | Hoax 2022 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

November 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Is the worst over for your actions?

November 13, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

David Ortiz sued for cryptocurrency fraud

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Thalia flaunted five new looks at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

November 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

the end of the world? The European Space Agency reveals when and how this will happen

November 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

How is the number of emergency consultations organized?

November 18, 2022 Zera Pearson