David Ortiz sued for cryptocurrency fraud

David Ortiz He is among a group of sports celebrities named as defendants in a class-action cryptocurrency lawsuit filed in Florida on Tuesday.

The class action lawsuit has been filed against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a group of well-known personalities including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom BradyGolden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, tennis player Naomi Osaka and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal are among the other figures who have joined the list of accused, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit seeks damages of $11 billion.

Shuhei Ohtani, Trevor Lawrence, are all named as defendants. Brady’s ex-wife, model Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and “Shark Tank” personality Kevin O’Leary are also listed in the suit as senior partners at FTX.

The suit alleges that Bankman-Fried and these celebrities promoted and encouraged others to invest in FTX, which the suit calls a “fraudulent scheme.” The lawsuit claims that FTX “was designed to take advantage of inexperienced investors across the country, who use mobile apps to make their investments.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO of the company on November 11. A day before FTX declared bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried sent out a series of tweets. It started with Bankman-Fried apologizing and saying, “I screwed up, and I should have done better.” He also referred to himself as “not a very good developer”.

Tom Brady He appeared in an FTX commercial with his then-ex-wife, Model Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and all the other celebrities named in the suit have been sued for promoting FTX. All of the aforementioned celebrities have appeared in some kind of FTX advertisement. Larry David’s FTX ad ran during the Super Bowl.

Brady and Bundchen made an ad together showing them trying to recruit people to use the company.