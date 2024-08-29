Date, time and location of viewing on TV in the USA

This Thursday, the football world’s attention will be focused on the long-awaited draw. UEFA Champions League 2024/25On this occasion, Europe’s most prestigious club competition will make its debut in a revolutionary format: the abolition of the traditional group stage in favour of a general table system that will include all participating teams.

This will be the first time in history Champions League This change is being implemented. Don’t miss the details of the date, time and place where you can follow the event live on TV on USA.

New format and details of the 2024/25 Champions League draw

the revocation About to undergo a major change with the introduction of a new look for the 2024/25 season.

Instead of the traditional 32 teams, there will now be 36 teams participating, eliminating the group stage. Each team will play eight matches in the first round, divided into four at home and four away.

The top eight teams will qualify directly for the round of 16, while the clubs finishing 9th to 24th will compete in a play-off for a place in the round of 16. The rest will be eliminated.





For him First round drawPots 1 to 4 will be used, each containing nine teams. The distribution into pots will be according to the UEFA club coefficients.

New season of Champions League It will start on 17 September 2024 with the first round and end with the first round on 29 January 2025. The Grand Final is scheduled to take place on 31 May 2025.

Schedule and where to watch the Champions League draw on TV in the USA

The draw Champions League You can follow it on Thursday, August 29, starting at:

Mexico City | 10:00 AM

US ET | 12:00

United States CT | 11:00 AM

USA PT | 9:00 AM

You can follow it USA Via Paramount+ and on Current by UEFA.comwhile in Mexico It will be available in TNT Sports and Hot TV.