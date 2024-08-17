Data | Registration is now open for the Applied Sports Sciences Symposium

Registration is still open for the “Applied Sports Sciences Symposium” organized by the province in the city of Esquel.

It will be from September 20 to 22 with presentations by leading specialists from all over the country. The “XIII Congress of Physical Education and School Sports” will also be held. The activities will be accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports of the country.

With the support of the Undersecretary of the Nation’s Sports Department, and the joint work of the Provincial Ministry of Education, the Showbot Sports Company and the Municipality of Esquel, registration for participation in both events remains open.

The activities, which will be centered in the mountain city, include an extensive program of lectures by renowned specialists from across the country and conferences that will bring together more than half a thousand physical education teachers, as well as those interested in the subject.

The training proposal, promoted by the Chubut government, will be crossed by different guidelines, including sports training, sports, health, adapted sports, literacy and physical practices in natural environments.

The topics that will be covered throughout the exhibitions will be diverse and will range from the teaching of physical education and the importance of good daily nutrition to sports management, medicine and performance for example.

Stadiums and results

Due to the large number of interested parties, the places chosen for the intensive activity days are three: the Municipal Gym located on Alvear Street, the facilities of School No. 713 and the Futalofquen Lake.

It is worth noting that this seminar awards teaching points.