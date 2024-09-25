Daniela Alvarez is the new image of L’Oréal: “Inner strength is true beauty”

The Paris Opera witnessed a momentous moment in fashion history this week when… Daniela Alvarez She stepped onto the elegant platform for the show.The walk is worth your while.“

This event, organized by L’Oréal Paris Official Partner of Paris Fashion Week For the seventh time since 2017, it aims to democratize fashion, highlighting inner strength and empowering women.

L’Oréal Paris chose Daniela Alvarez to be its New image of all of Central America and the Andes regiona decision that not only highlights diversity and inclusion, but also highlights an inspiring story of improvement.

In an interview with NTN24’s Flash Fashion, Daniela sent a powerful message to the world.“It’s about the real strength that each of us has, which is very different and the important thing is to overcome it to make a real difference.”

During her participation in Paris Fashion Week, Daniela shared the catwalk with Celebrities like Camila Cabello, Viola Davis and Eva LongoriaIt is a fact that Daniela expressed great emotion towards.

“It’s so exciting to be around all these women. They’ve all made a difference with their stories and we’re coming together to show how we’re taking women’s empowerment to the next level.”“The model said on Flash Fashion.

Daniela is a living example of improvement. After the amputation of her left leg.. She has remained steadfast in her goal of showing the world that these difficult situations can be overcome..

“My brother always tells me that I am happier now than I was before the amputation.“The real achievement of happiness is knowing that difficulties can be overcome,” commented Daniela, who is undergoing intensive therapy and physiotherapy. “I have just returned after three months in Spain. Now I can walk without orthopedics, which is part of my preparation for this show.”

The synergy with L’Oréal Paris is undeniable. The brand has chosen beauty that goes beyond traditional stereotypes.and choose a character whose courage and resilience inspire women all over the world.

“It’s so beautiful that brands today are breaking those stereotypes of ideal beauty.”“This synergy will show that L’Oréal Paris and I have a vision and a projection that goes beyond physical beauty,” Daniela confirmed and added.

This commitment to authenticity and inner strength is what Daniela brought to the runway, leaving an indelible mark and sending a clear message: True beauty lies in the strength and originality of each individual..