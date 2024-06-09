Daniel Cáceres wins elections to the Council of Economic Sciences – Nuevo Diario de Salta | Small diaries

After some setbacks in the development of the electoral process, accountants finally elected on Friday the new authorities of the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of Salta (CPCES) and placed Daniel Cáceres and Patricia Ibáñez at the head of the organization, displacing Juan Pablo López López and Hermosinda Egüez, who were seeking re-election. .

The Blue List professional unity group, which has historically led the council, won again at the polls with 627 votes out of the Green List’s 489, according to the initial count. The white list received 133 votes. Thus, the blue list received 53% of the votes, the green list received 40%, and the white list received 6.67%.

The final data will be announced next Friday and from there the Electoral College will have five working days to appoint the new members to the Board of Directors.

On this occasion, after learning the results, Cáceres thanked the democratic participation and used the occasion to ratify that “this new leadership will be inclusive and open the doors for registrars to once again provide that institution with a leadership role at the provincial level”. level and national.”

The head of the winning list pointed out: “Next week our work will definitely begin, and then the electoral status of the blue list, the green list, and the white list will end and we will begin working as a governorate council, as we always call for.”

He added: “We will try to give it the appearance of open doors and because a commitment has been made in every conversation throughout the province, because we want that by completing the last day of this term for each of the proposals that we promoted during the bell.”

During the campaign, Cáceres and Ibáñez proposed prioritizing and defending professional practice in the public and private sectors; – Decentralization and self-management of internal delegations. Their focus was also on continuous excellence and free training; Implementation of free advisory and mentoring forums for young professionals; Streamlining the process of certification and issuance of certificates in a timely manner; Managing new housing and land lots for registrants; Support and promote the active participation of registrants in regional, regional and national conferences and congresses; And expanding the scope of agreements aimed at increasing the integration of workers in the public and private spheres.

It must be remembered that the first confirmed date for holding the elections was May 31, but due to the offers made by López López, the Electoral Council, in common agreement with all the lists, postponed the elections to June 7.