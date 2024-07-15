July 15, 2024

Dana Garcia in the hospital! Actress shares disturbing photo

Lane Skeldon July 15, 2024

fans Dana Garcia They were very worried.

On Saturday, the Colombian actress posted a photo of herself on a hospital stretcher with an oxygen tube on her Instagram page.

Alarms went off immediately and with them the interest in knowing what had happened and if he was okay. She shared it herself in a short write-up.

“In the hospital… but I’ll get better soon,” was all he could say, along with a loving comment: “I’ll leave you a hug.”

Dana, I admit it.

Up to this point in time, the protagonist Falconry passion He did not update his health status again, nor did he announce the reason for his hospitalization.

Since contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic, Dana has shared the consequences she has been experiencing since then. “Your memory disappears,” said the actress, who was just a few days ago. “My husband does my homework and he says, ‘Learn a few lines of a poem every day and then I’ll ask you about it.’” Celebrating her 7th birthday to your mother Dante.

The messages of affection were repeated with the same love this time, awaiting his complete recovery and confirmation of that to his community.

