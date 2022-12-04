December 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Daddy Yankee's Daughter was inspired by Carol G and turned up the temperature

Daddy Yankee’s Daughter was inspired by Carol G and turned up the temperature

Lane Skeldon December 4, 2022 2 min read

Daddy Yankee He is undoubtedly the king of reggaeton, which is why many of his fans were saddened when he announced that he was retiring from music. However, he went on a farewell tour titled #LaÚltimaVueltaWorldTour after a successful 32-year career. Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Mexico were their last destinations.

This second Friday, third Saturday and fourth Sunday of December were the last concerts at the venue located on Avenida Viad. Río de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, Iztacalco. Marla Solís, the youngest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, posted a video in which she was seen having fun with her entire family Daddy Yankee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Aracely Arámbula: This is what ex Luis Miguel plans to do after he retires

December 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Video: Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves in a daring bodysuit with transparencies

December 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aleida Núñez turns up the heat in a sexy, low-cut lingerie piece

December 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Daddy Yankee’s Daughter was inspired by Carol G and turned up the temperature

December 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

3 ways to unlock your car steering wheel

December 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Great luxury and pleasure

December 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Get rid of it back! Marco Fabian has hinted that he will not be a reinforcement for Chivas at the 2023 Clausura

December 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis