Daddy Yankee’s Daughter was inspired by Carol G and turned up the temperature

Daddy Yankee He is undoubtedly the king of reggaeton, which is why many of his fans were saddened when he announced that he was retiring from music. However, he went on a farewell tour titled #LaÚltimaVueltaWorldTour after a successful 32-year career. Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Mexico were their last destinations.

This second Friday, third Saturday and fourth Sunday of December were the last concerts at the venue located on Avenida Viad. Río de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, Iztacalco. Marla Solís, the youngest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, posted a video in which she was seen having fun with her entire family Daddy Yankee.

Related news

This was apparently the first time the two musical stars had an intimate encounter. “Legendaddies” Marla wrote, referring to her father and co-star. The original audio of the video was replaced by the song “Campeón” by My Father The comments section was filled with praise and applause for the encounter. “Oh, I Die There With Two Leggendaddies” was just one of them.

Jesus Ayala Gonzalez in the lead. Source: @jesaaelys Instagram

Far from music and dedicated to the field of personal beauty and make-up, in the past few hours the daughter of Big Boss has published a new photo session with the text “My love, you are like this even very mom.” The influencer was wearing a tight black dress and had long, red hair, very curly Carol J.one of the most important figures in music.

Jesus Ayala Gonzalez stood with her back turned. Source: @jesaaelys Instagram

“PEROOOOOO WITH KE PERMISO MAMIIIIII,” “What I LOVE YOU QUEEN,” and “What is Happeningooooo” were among the hundreds of comments the post received with more than 40,000 “likes.” Without a doubt Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez She is deeply loved by her fans, who are always waiting for her to take a new step.