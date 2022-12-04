Angelina Jolie and her latest attempt to destroy Brad Pitt’s reputation

Angelina Jolie Not happy at all with assurances Brad Pitt that he had breached his agreement, after the famous actor sued to sell his stake in the Subscriber owned chrome.

The former spouses in 2008 bought a majority stake in Chateau Miraval SAa French company consisting of a home and vineyard in the south of France.

According to the court documents he obtained radaronline.comthe legal team of jolly Refers to the charges a house They are “trivial, malicious and part of a disturbing pattern.”

“Pitt’s claims that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, and implied contract regarding the right to consent to the sale of their property directly contradict the written record and violate, among other legal flaws, fraud law and public policies,” read the court documents.

Why did Angelina Jolie sell her part of the vineyard?

Meanwhile, a user Tik Tok @magshrts recently shared an email in it jolly He explained his decision to sell his share of the winery.

“It is where we brought the twins home and where we were married on a plaque in memory of my mother,” he said. jolly.

“A place that held promises of what could be and where I thought I would grow old.

“It’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family, and a business centered around alcohol.”

The alcohol commentary is key, as another one of Jolie’s triggers was her concerns about the way products are advertised.

“I find it irresponsible and not something I want children to see,” he said of alcohol promotion.

“It reminded me of traumatic times. I could no longer engage, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-dependent act, when alcoholic behavior had so deeply harmed our family.”

These comments from Angelina Jolie It was considered a new attack on Brad Pitt , With the couple embroiled in a legal dispute but also in a battle in the court of public opinion.