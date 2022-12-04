Aracely Arámbula: This is what ex Luis Miguel plans to do after he retires

actress Aracely Arambola The 47-year-old is one of the most recognized personalities in the region for her beauty in front of the camera and her talent. His works in serials are innumerable and successful and as a result he has spent more than three decades in the world of acting.

Aracely Arambola He did not stop working and that was one of the reasons for the breakup with Luis Miguel. When her second son grew up, she wanted to get back into the recording group but the singer didn’t like it at all, though, La Chule chose her profession and left her love story behind.

Now that has been learned Aracely Arambola He is thinking of retiring but doesn’t have a specific date, what La Chul knows for sure is what he will do in that period. “For me, family is very important. I grew up in a family very close to me that comes first, even before my career. I love my career and am passionate about it, but if I had to choose, I would. My family and I enjoyed my career, and I could happily retire.” He told Gossip no Like.

She was asked about criticisms of her on social mediaAracely Rambola He replied, “I don’t listen to that. I really just do what fills me with delusions and pleasure and pleasure and focus on the positive. I turn the volume down on what I don’t want to hear because it just doesn’t work for me anyway.”

Yes good Aracely Arambola He will not announce his retirement from acting in the coming months because he is working on the second season of “La dueña” and also for the series “La Rebelión”, he is already very clear about what he will occupy his time once he decides.