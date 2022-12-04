December 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aracely Arámbula: This is what ex Luis Miguel plans to do after he retires

Aracely Arámbula: This is what ex Luis Miguel plans to do after he retires

Lane Skeldon December 4, 2022 2 min read

actress Aracely Arambola The 47-year-old is one of the most recognized personalities in the region for her beauty in front of the camera and her talent. His works in serials are innumerable and successful and as a result he has spent more than three decades in the world of acting.

Aracely Arambola He did not stop working and that was one of the reasons for the breakup with Luis Miguel. When her second son grew up, she wanted to get back into the recording group but the singer didn’t like it at all, though, La Chule chose her profession and left her love story behind.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Video: Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves in a daring bodysuit with transparencies

December 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aleida Núñez turns up the heat in a sexy, low-cut lingerie piece

December 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Simon Cowell is upsetting the networks after he reappeared with his face stretched out

December 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Aracely Arámbula: This is what ex Luis Miguel plans to do after he retires

December 4, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

When will the ship enter Earth?

December 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Venezuela opposition reshuffles Maduro’s priorities and calls for election with guarantee to lift sanctions | International

December 4, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

The Great British Hospital Gala to raise funds and promote the establishment of 6 Operating Theatres

December 4, 2022 Zera Pearson