October 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala

Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala

Lane Skeldon October 6, 2024 1 min read

USA.

Daddy Yankee He shared a photo with his music producer son Jeremy Ayalain InstagramWith an emotional message. “With my son after a good basketball game. He said, ‘God bless you always, I love you so much.’” Big Boss From reggaeton music.

The singer – whose real name is Raymond Ayala – shared with the world his conversion to Christianity in December 2023 at his farewell concert in Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum In his homeland Puerto Rico.

Manuel Turizo and Capo release “Qué pecao,” a Colombian bachata

According to a Puerto Rican newspaper The new day Daddy Yankee and his son have been estranged and this latest Instagram message is a sign of reconciliation.

“The Holy Spirit has the power to restore broken families, friendships, and most importantly, yourself. He picks up every piece of earth and rebuilds everything new. You just have to make the decision to surrender to Him and you will see big changes in your life,” said Daddy Yankee.

The reggaeton singer’s followers on Instagram celebrated seeing him with his son, Jeremy. “That’s it!” He commented. J BalvinWho collaborated with Jeremy on the song “Polvo de tu vida”. For his part, Jeremy responded with several heart emojis.

See also  Ponce receives his "lioness" Maribelli with honors | Offers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

This is what prompted Yaelyn to change her eye color
2 min read

This is what prompted Yaelyn to change her eye color

October 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Marianela Anchieta, the first Miss Cuba Universe in 57 years, is received in the Dominican Republic
2 min read

Marianela Anchieta, the first Miss Cuba Universe in 57 years, is received in the Dominican Republic

October 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon
“Living from the story”, the new victim of censorship on Cuban television?
2 min read

“Living from the story”, the new victim of censorship on Cuban television?

October 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

How much does it cost to register for residency in the United States?
3 min read

How much does it cost to register for residency in the United States?

October 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
A Frontier Airlines flight makes a rough, burning landing in Las Vegas
1 min read

A Frontier Airlines flight makes a rough, burning landing in Las Vegas

October 6, 2024 Winston Hale
More than 100 people lost their jobs
1 min read

More than 100 people lost their jobs

October 6, 2024 Zera Pearson
Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala
1 min read

Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala

October 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon