Daddy Yankee reconciles with his son Jeremy Ayala

The singer – whose real name is Raymond Ayala – shared with the world his conversion to Christianity in December 2023 at his farewell concert in Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum In his homeland Puerto Rico.

Daddy Yankee He shared a photo with his music producer son Jeremy Ayala in Instagram With an emotional message. “With my son after a good basketball game. He said, ‘God bless you always, I love you so much.’” Big Boss From reggaeton music.

According to a Puerto Rican newspaper The new day Daddy Yankee and his son have been estranged and this latest Instagram message is a sign of reconciliation.

“The Holy Spirit has the power to restore broken families, friendships, and most importantly, yourself. He picks up every piece of earth and rebuilds everything new. You just have to make the decision to surrender to Him and you will see big changes in your life,” said Daddy Yankee.

The reggaeton singer’s followers on Instagram celebrated seeing him with his son, Jeremy. “That’s it!” He commented. J BalvinWho collaborated with Jeremy on the song “Polvo de tu vida”. For his part, Jeremy responded with several heart emojis.