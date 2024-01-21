New Operation Truth is an international forum of journalists organized by the Latin American news agency Prensa Latina, which began today in Cuba with the participation of more than 60 representatives from about 30 countries. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez attended the inauguration ceremony.

This Sunday, the Cuban capital will host discussions in different groups on today's key communication issues. The need to disclose the news production of the media that defends legitimate causes.

The president was accompanied by Roberto Morales, organizational secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and other officials of the government and the largest party in the Antilles.

At the opening ceremony of the event, the documentary was screened The new operation is true Relives Fidel Castro's historic effort to bring together dozens of foreign journalists 65 years ago to debunk the disinformation campaign against the 1959 Cuban Revolution through interviews with key national figures.

According to the organizers of the conference, the audiovisual collects the moments of the revolutionary government's defense against the sanctions imposed by the courts of the new social program against the murderers and torturers of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Bautista (1952-1959).

The raids and the sanctions were the pretext for a strong media manipulation campaign by the United States against the Cuban revolutionary leadership.

The event inspired historic leader Fidel Castro's idea of ​​breaking the hegemony of the imperialist press, which five months later led to the emergence of the Prensa Latina news agency, considered the first American challenge to major media hegemony. Information monopolies, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean.

