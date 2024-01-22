Donald Trump has announced that he will seal the border with Mexico and carry out the largest deportation in US history

Donald Trump gave a new threatening speech against ImmigrantsBecause of his pre-campaign again President of the United StatesThe Republican Party has promised to seal the deal if he is elected border with Mexico And will do Deportation The biggest in his country's history.

Visiting Rochester, New Hampshire this Sunday, the 77-year-old businessman, already president of North America between 2017 and 2021, resumed an old speech about closing the border, attacking Mexican immigrants and other nationals who are in the US illegally. And to prevent the entry of undocumented immigrants.

“I will direct the heads of ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and the Border Patrol to begin the largest deportation program in American history. As soon as I raise my hand from the Bible as your 47th President, I will close the border, shut down the influx of millions and millions of people coming into our country, and the energy revolution. Let's get started,” the Republican candidate commented.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his resignation from the Republican presidential race, with Donald Trump looking to return as US president.

“If we don't have a clear path to success, I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources,” DeSantis said.

In this regard, politician Nikki Haley is the last obstacle in Donald Trumo's bid for the Republican presidential nomination, although in a recent poll, the former president of the United States registered a 55% approval rating. 36% by Haley.

When is the US presidential election?

The 60th presidential election in the country's history will be held next Tuesday, February 5, 2024. Incumbent President Joe Biden may seek re-election to a second four-year term, though the prospect of another Democratic candidate taking the White House is likely.

