Cubans remain stranded in Haiti, with no date set for return

According to the Foreign Minister, more than 260 Cubans are currently stranded in Haiti Cuban Bruno Rodriguez Barilla.



The truth is that several days have passed since the official's statement, and the Cuban authorities are still unable to manage the return process. Therefore, these people continue to be at risk in a country where there is currently a violent context.

According to what the advisor said on his social page, but that will be when “circumstances allow,” as he announced in his tweet.

For this reason, Rodriguez Barela pointed to the position of the Cuban Embassy in that country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) in such a scenario.

In this sense, the official noted that consular attention is provided to Cubans residing and transiting in Haiti and their families in Cuba. He also arrived in Port-au-Prince, And from Santo Domingo via helicopter, the Cuban ambassador to Haiti, Carlos Moya.

For its part, the Cuban medical team working in the Caribbean country is still suffering from security problems due to the situation in the country.

What is known to Stranded Cubans?

These Cubans take refuge in rented homes, and are afraid to go out into the street. Moreover, with the uncertainty of not knowing when they will return to their country.

The majority of these people arrived between February 24 and 26, and their return dates to Cuba were March 29, 1, and 4. However, the complex situation in Haitian territory made his return impossible.

Let us remember that on February 29, a plane bound for Cuba was shot at at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. All this is part of an attack by armed groups. As if that were not enough, that country's minister, Ariel Henry, has accepted his resignation, and chaos in this region seems to be increasing.