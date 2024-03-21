Alexa Hoffman and Daniela Parra, two sides of a tragic case in which no one has won

Alexa Hoffman and Daniela Parra are the daughters of actor Hector Parra. (Photos taken from their official Instagram accounts)

On June 15, 2021, investigators from the Investigative Police of the Mexico City Public Prosecutor's Office arrested at his home Mexican actor Hector Parra, accused of crimes of abuse and corruption of minors.

His youngest daughter, Alexa Parra Hoffman, was at fault as a result of his relationship with actress Jenny Hoffman, who two years earlier had publicly accused him of touching her inappropriately for an extended period of time, between the ages of six and fourteen.

From the first moment, his eldest daughter and Alexa's half-sister, Daniela Parra, defended her father's innocence, and to this day, she still stands by his side, accompanying him in legal proceedings, and accusing Jenny Hoffman of manipulating Alexa.

This is how the legal proceedings against Hector Parra showed Absolute division between the two sisters Who, currently, have no relationship.

“We had a completely brotherly relationship, we went to the same school, we lent each other clothes (…) The three of us stuck like gum everywhere, and everything was going well,” Daniela recalled a few months ago in an interview. Interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.

Daniela remembers the happy relationship between a divorced father and his two daughters. But Alexa tells a different story.

In 2020 he gave an interview to TV notes In it, she confirmed that her father touched her “in ways that a father does not do. I could not confront him because his reactions frightened me. Things had to go the way he wanted, because if he did not get upset, he would get angry and scream.” .

According to Daniela, although her relationship with her younger sister had its ups and downs, they remained close until Alexa made the first accusation against her father in the media, something that took her completely by surprise, she said.

At that time, Daniela lived with him, and although she knew that their relationship was falling apart, she never imagined what would happen next.

“She suddenly stopped talking to my father and kept talking to me. I told her to tell me and she said I won't tell you” (…) From day to day the magazine comes out, I send her message and ask: “Hello, what happened?”

“I said, ‘Hey, I live with him, please tell me what’s going on, why are you saying that?’” She told me “you won't understand” and blocked me. “So far I have not received any response.”

Any ruling for or against in the legal process led by her father inevitably deepened the distance between the two further and further.

The case attracted the press and the entertainment world, and public opinion was divided between those who trust Alexa's statement and show her full support, and those who see Daniela as an example of courage and love towards the father who claims to be innocent.

While Alexa received unconditional support from her mother – whom Parra always accused of manipulating her – Daniela sold tamales and ventured into television to financially support the legal process, in addition to acting as her father's spokesperson.

This week, Hector Parra was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison, but the legal process is far from over.

The sisters' reactions to this new ruling – in a previous case, Parra was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison – demonstrate an irreconcilable estrangement.

“Today I got a piece of justice. I thank all the people who have accompanied me in this process, they have given me invaluable support when I thought I could no longer take it. There is still a long way to go but we are moving forward steadily. The truth will always prevail,” Alexa said.

For her part, Daniela confirmed that “it was a completely rigged trial from the beginning.”

Some of the photos Hoffman authorized even appeared on a TV show (others were later leaked), in which Barra is seen living with her daughters when they were young. Once again public opinion and the press were radically divided between those who saw clear evidence of guilt and those who saw only a father living with his daughters.

For now, Daniela and the actor's defense team have announced that they will file a court application as the next step in a process that shows no signs of ending. Whatever the outcome, any judicial decision will also further break the relationship between two previously inseparable sisters.

