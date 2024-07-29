July 29, 2024

Cuban fugitive knocks out two-time Olympic boxing champion La Cruz.

July 28, 2024

Two-time Cuban Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz missed out on a record-breaking three consecutive Olympic boxing golds when he lost to Cuban dissident Loren Alfonso.

“Sombra” La Cruz won the first round of the heavyweight bout, but lost the final two rounds on three of the five judges’ scorecards, resulting in a 3-2 decision in favor of Alfonso, the fugitive Cuban who had won a bronze medal in Tokyo at light heavyweight. The boxers embraced afterward.

La Cruz was looking to join Hungary’s Laszlo Papp and Cuban compatriots Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon as three-time gold medalists in Olympic boxing history, but his bid ended on his first day.

La Cruz’s current light heavyweight partner, Arlen Lopez, has a chance to win his third straight Olympic gold medal.

La Cruz entered professional boxing after his win in Tokyo, winning three bouts while still in the Olympic version of the sport. He turns 35 next month.

Cuba has long been a driving force in Olympic boxing, ranking behind the United States in total medals and gold medals, but after winning four golds in Tokyo, only five boxers qualified for Paris.

No women qualified for Cuba, which lifted its domestic ban on women’s sports at the end of 2022.

