Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel defended Putin after the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court

Miguel Diaz-Canel with Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentiev/The Kremlin via Reuters/File)

Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canelon Monday, thatIt lacks legal effectThe arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for the Russian President, Russian President Vladimir PutinFor the deportation and transfer of children from the occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia.

“The arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court has no binding legal effect on Russiawhich is a country that is not part of the statute of that body,” he wrote on his personal Twitter page.

Cuban also considered the measure “It does not contribute to finding a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe“.

In the same social network, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno RodriguezThey saw that “initiatives like this Eliminates the possibility of a peaceful and negotiated solution conflict in Europe, and do not contribute to the stability or security of the region.

Diaz-Canel message

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian State President’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova Belovabearing in mind that both can participate in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Cuba and Russia have recently intensified their bilateral relations, as evidenced by Diaz-Canel’s visit to Moscow last November.

A month later, Diaz-Canel and Putin had a telephone conversation in which they expressed their intention to continue strengthening “in a comprehensive manner the Russian-Cuban strategic association.”

To date in 2023, the President of the Cuban-Russian Business Council, Titov Boris Yuryevich; And the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

(with information from EFE)

