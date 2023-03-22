The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has once again called for the release of political prisoners of the Maduro regime in Venezuela

The United Nations Human Rights Council meets in Geneva to provide an update on the human rights situation in Venezuela.

he United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh)And Volker the Turk, He expressed his dissatisfaction with the people who were still arbitrarily detained and reiterated his call for their immediate release.

He also reiterated the demand for justice for victims of human rights violations such as journalists and civil society who continue to be persecuted and have their freedom of expression curtailed by Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“My team has received reports of people being attacked and killed by unknown persons for protesting in rural areas of the country,” Türk said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. (Salvatore De Nolfi/Keystone via The Associated Press)

the European Union He denounced human rights violations in the Caribbean nation, as well as arbitrary arrests and threats against NGOs.

For her part, said an actress United States of America He expressed his government’s commitment to holding free and transparent elections in Venezuela.

he United kingdom He also expressed concern about malnutrition rates and the impossibility of Venezuelan civil society’s access to health services.

Argentina For his part, he welcomed the regime’s decision to extend the presence of the Human Rights Office team in Venezuela, and urged the establishment of a permanent committee in the country. He also expressed concern that, according to United Nations statistics, more than 7 million people need humanitarian aid in Venezuela.

Ukraine He also spoke out against the inhuman and degrading treatment of the Chavista regime against its own citizens and repudiated Maduro’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Moreover BrazilHe stressed that he is closely following the human rights situation in Venezuela and confirmed that he is making himself available to cooperate in investigations in this matter.

the Venezuelan Indigenous Pimón Groups They also participated in the session and emphasized that indigenous groups are in danger due to the regime’s neglect and violation of their rights.

In January this year, the United Nations High CommissionerHe met with civil society groups and human rights activists in Venezuela and confirmed that his visit to the Caribbean country “It is about solidarity, dialogue and action.“.

“Delighted to interact with different groups of victims and civil society on my first day in #Venezuela,” the official began in a message on the social network Twitter that included photos of the meeting.

At the time, Turk insisted “All countries need and deserve free and vibrant civic space“.

The Maduro regime’s security forces suppressed protests in Caracas (Reuters)

About 90 Venezuelan NGOs asked Acnudh to create a dossier Participatory and transparent monitoring mechanism From recommendations made by the UN office to the Venezuelan state and included in oral updates, as in country-specific reports.

On the other hand, they urged the High Commissioner Support visits to the nation by other UN Special Rapporteurs and ProceduresAnd not adhering to the assumed impartiality hypothesis under the pretext of the independence of the rapporteurs, where It is part of its mandate to ensure the visit of the human rights rapporteurs They violated according to their own reports.”

