Russia refuses to expel its diplomats from Europe | News

Russia rejected, on Tuesday, a series of expulsion of its country’s diplomats from several European capitals, which it described as an “oath of allegiance to Washington” and a proof of its willingness to extremism of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to spokesmen for the Russian government and the Foreign Ministry, this is a “cynical and extremely dangerous decision in the long run” and they declared that “the response will not be long in coming and will, as always, be appropriate.”

But they made it clear that the actions of Western powers “are of course insane in their essence and will lead to a noticeable cooling in the international atmosphere and our bilateral relations” with each of the countries concerned.

In particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov estimated that “reducing the possibilities of diplomatic contact and diplomatic action in such difficult conditions and unprecedented crisis is a short-sighted step.”

According to Peskov, “firstly, it will further complicate our communication, which is necessary for the search for a settlement, and secondly, it will inevitably lead to reciprocal steps.”

In short, the picture turned out to be bleak, and no one in the West seemed to want to come to their senses. Well, let’s wait and see.

During the day this Tuesday, from Madrid, Rome, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Vienna; The two foreign ministries involved in the expulsion of Russian diplomats cited the same rationale, in all cases: carrying out espionage missions.

The Russian ambassador in Rome said, on Tuesday, that “no evidence of such actions has been presented.” [de espionaje]While he declared that such a measure by Rome would lead to “a further deterioration of bilateral relations”.

Similar statements emerged from Russian embassies in countries where expulsions took place.