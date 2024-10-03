October 4, 2024

Cuban artist El Tiger hospitalized in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Winston Hale October 3, 2024 1 min read

Cuban singer El Tiger has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to Telemundo 51 that the artist’s real name, Jose Manuel Carvajal Saldivar, is in “critical condition.”

Tiger, 37, was reportedly shot dead inside the car, but that information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Taking to social media, the news has sent shockwaves through his followers and colleagues in the music world.

A representative of El Tigre, known as El Flaco, told Telemundo 51 that the artist has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he wants the investigation to progress before he can comment or make a statement about what happened.

Singers close to the artist spread messages of support on their social networks, where they ask for a speedy recovery for the representative of Cuban urban music, El Tiger, who has combined life with many successes in recent years.

Well-known artists such as Cascuella, J Balvin and Bad Bunny stand out among their most popular musical collaborations of the past decade.

