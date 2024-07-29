Cuba loses visa-free status in new global passport ranking

The Cuban passport remains one of the most restrictive passports on the planet and the second worst in Latin America, according to the global passport rankings of British citizenship services firm Henley & Partners.

According to him Henley Passport IndexThe original and most reliable ranking of all passports in the world, Cuba comes in 78th place. with 62 visa free countrieswhich are less than they were in Previous arrangement 3 months ago.

The Henley Passport Index is updated four times a year. These updates usually occur in January, April, July and October.

In the Cuban case, at least three countries have abolished visa-free travel for Cubans, if we take into account that on July 15 Thailand has made it possible to benefit from For island travelers.

index

This index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without the need to obtain a prior visa.

Cuba has the second worst travel document in Latin America, after Haiti, which has the least popular passport in the region.

The Henley Index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, providing users with the most comprehensive and reliable information on their global accessibility and mobility.

Countries such as Singapore, France, Germany and Italy top the index, allowing their citizens to travel visa-free to up to 195 destinations around the world, demonstrating the gap in access to visa-free international travel that exists between developed and third-world countries.