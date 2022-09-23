September 23, 2022

Critical referendums begin in the occupied Ukrainian territories in which the vote on annexation of Russia is being conducted

Voting began in several regions of eastern Ukraine.

Voting in various referendums on the annexation of the Ukrainian territories of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia in the east of the country began as a surprise on Friday, according to local media reports.

This process, which is rejected not only by the government of Ukraine, but also by a large part of the countries that condemn the Russian invasion of this country, It will run until September 27.

The Russian government, in a statement, through the head of the Russian electoral bodies, made it clear that it would provide all necessary support to the residents of the “liberated” areas so that they could participate in this process.

“All the members of the electoral commissions, more than 5,000 people, have started their work,” Galina Katyusenko, head of the electoral commission set up in the Zaporizhia region, told Interfax.

