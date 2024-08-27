Cristiano Ronaldo speaks frankly about his retirement from Portugal and shocks the planet

Cristiano Ronaldo He hinted at his plans for his eventual retirement from Portugal national teamAfter his secret passage in Euro 2024 in Germany.

A few days before the upcoming matches FIFA date, The striker spoke to NOW Channel, revealing that his decision to leave the national team would be spontaneous and well-considered.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed, in an interview, details about his future with the Portuguese national team, as he confirmed that when he decides to leave it, he will not tell anyone.

The Portuguese star commented: “When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also very thoughtful.”

Cristiano Ronaldo played his sixth European Championship and is participating in his sixth World Cup. Ebrahim Norouzi / Father of La Presse

This approach reflects your unique style and your desire to remain focused on your current performance, without being distracted by thoughts of retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo committed to Portugal national team

Despite rumors about his retirement.. Cristiano Ronaldo He explained that he is still committed to his national team and wants to continue contributing to its success. Portugal.

“Right now, what I want is to be able to help the team in its upcoming commitments. We have the Nations League and I would really like to play,” Ronaldo said, expressing his desire to continue being a key player for his country in international competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Will be present with Portugal national teamn Upcoming matches League of Nationsagainst Croatia and Scotland in FIFA date September. His commitment to the team remains clear, and fans look forward to seeing him lead the team. Portugal In his search for more success on the international stage.





Cristiano Ronaldo He also spoke about what he might do once his playing career is over. Surprisingly, the Portuguese has ruled out the idea of ​​becoming a coach, at least for now.

“In my opinion, at the moment, the possibility of being a coach of a first team or any team does not pass. It does not even cross my mind, and I have never thought about it,” he admitted, admitting that his future may lie far from the football pitch.

“I don’t see my future going there (in football).” He added: “I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows the future,” leaving the door open to new opportunities and challenges that may arise after he retires.





Cristiano Ronaldo, The legendary football figure took a new turn in his career by stepping into the world of YouTube Last Wednesday, August 21. His debut on the platform was impressive: in just 90 minutes, his channel reached one million subscribers, an unprecedented record.

Cristiano Ronaldo, With its dazzling entrance YouTube, It emerges as a new force on the video platform. Although the record Mr.BeastWith 311 million subscribers, he still remains a challenge, but the speed at which Ronaldo has amassed followers shows that the football star is ready to compete with the YouTube giants.

With a loyal fan base and exceptional media reach, the Portuguese is in a position to break barriers in the digital environment.