Cristiano leaves door open to continue playing for Portugal

AndOn this occasion Diogo Costa could not save the game for Portugal.and in penalty kicks Roberto Martinez’s team said goodbye to the European Cup. Many would think that considering his age, this could be Cristiano’s last game for the Portuguese team.

But the mentality of the former Real Madrid player is different from the mentality of the majority, and the last message he posted on social media, He suggests that his idea is to continue with the team.

The last paragraph of the letter is where the Portuguese’s intention was hidden: “On and off the pitch, I’m sure of that. This legacy will be honored and built on. Together.”. This together in the end, plus the call for unity with the fans after the disappointment, seems to indicate that the player the Union He still has the desire and energy to play for Portugal, and certainly with a goal. Reaching the 2026 World Cup.

this Euro 2024 Germany It was especially difficult for Cristiano, he had many chances to score a goal, but in the end he couldn’t score. Picture of the star crying uncontrollably after missing a penalty kick He talks about the anxiety he felt against Slovenia in extra time in the round of 16. That day Diogo Costa corrected the problem with three consecutive saves. In the round but yesterday he was unable to repeat this feat and Cristiano leaves European Cup without scoring any goal. He is For the first time in the eleven major tournaments he played for his country he left without scoring at least one goal. -Penalty kicks don’t count-, and it’s a fact, knowing Cristiano’s ambition, will definitely hurt him a lot.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message on social media

We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each of you uses. For Portugal.

We are grateful for all you have given us and for all we have achieved so far.

On and off the field, I am confident that this legacy will be honoured and built. Together.”