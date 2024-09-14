September 14, 2024

Cristian Hopit Bermudez suffers serious injury with Atlante

Cassandra Curtis September 14, 2024 2 min read
September 14, 2024 at 01:08 ET

Christian “The Hobbit” Bermudez was subjected to a violent tackle from Dorados player Luis Ruiz, which led to him being taken out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

Christian “The Hobbit” Bermudez He suffered a serious injury in the match between Atlantic Opposite goldenCorresponding to the eighth day MX Expansion League.

The midfielder was driving the ball at a semi-slow pace down the left wing, when he received a strong tackle from the midfielder. Sinaloa Dorados, Luis Ruiz22 years old, youth player for Xolos de Tijuana. The scoreboard showed 1-0 in favor of Potros and it was the 43rd minute at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

Immediately, the referee came running from the other side of the field to show the player a red card. Luis RuizWho was sent off, and a series of complaints and pushes began between players of the two teams.

he “The Hobbit” Bermudez He added that the player left the field on a stretcher to be taken to the hospital. Atlantic Through a message on the social network X.

Inside sources Atlantic They pointed out that Christian Bermudez He suffered a broken leg and fibula.

What is the injury of Christian “The Hobbit” Bermudez?

11:36 AM Atlantic Post a statement on social media to report the stadium. Christian BermudezAfter the injury he sustained during the eighth round between Atlante and Dorados.

“After examination by the team’s medical staff on the hobbit, a fracture of the right tibia and fibula was diagnosed.

“Christian will undergo surgery,” the club said. Expansion League.

(With information from Mac Residence)

