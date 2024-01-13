Criminals carry thousands of dollars from Camuy

Thieves entered a food and beverage factory in Camuy at dawn on Saturday, where they loaded up thousands of dollars in cash, the Puerto Rico Police Office (NPPR) reported.

The police report states that at approximately 2:39 a.m. an escalation was recorded at the Sun Boricua Pa'l Mundo company, located on the PR-486 highway at kilometer 16.3, in the Quebrada de Camuy neighborhood.

The complainant alleged that “someone broke the glass on the main door of the factory, gained entry inside, cut the lock on the counter drawer and took $400 from the cash register (petty cash) and $9,817 in sales proceeds. Today. In addition, the Two mobile phones, including an iPhone 11, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and a car battery charger.

Agent Eliud Moya, assigned to the Camuy District, initially investigated and transferred the complaint to the Property Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigation Commission (CIC) in the Arecibo District for further investigation.

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon, Friday, an escalation was recorded in a house on Palacios Street, in the Villa Palmeras neighborhood, in Santurce.

According to the injured person, one of the people damaged the main door of the house and then broke the lock on the warehouse door. They confiscated a bread cart worth $6,875. In addition, they also took some white gold monitors, some keys, personal documents, some credit cards, and $800 in cash.

This case was investigated by Municipal Police Officer Aleshka Rodriguez and referred to the Property Department of CIC in San Juan, so they can continue the investigation.