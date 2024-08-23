“Criminalia”, a magazine specialized in forensic sciences, is presented in the Senate

Senator Miguel Angel Mancera Espinosa presented to students and lawmakers the quarterly magazine Criminalia, a 91-year-old forensic science journal, the first of its kind in Latin America and one of the oldest in the world.

The publication is coordinated by the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences, an institution founded in 1940, to which the Criminal Code is a precedent and even its origin, being a pioneer in dealing with criminal policy in Mexico in its pages.

Mancera Espinosa stressed that this journal is dedicated to those who “love criminal law” and to those who “embrace both the procedural and academic parts” of this discipline.

He added that the topics covered in its pages become interesting because they suggest, from an academic perspective, how to solve criminal problems faced by experts; all this by a specialist from the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences.

For his part, alternate senator Omar Obed Maceda Luna affirmed that given its nine-decade presence and significant contributions to criminal law, “everyone who is proud to be a criminal lawyer in Mexico has read this publication.”

He also acknowledged that it was a publishing medium ahead of its time, and that the historical connection between the Crime of Crime and the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences meant that they could not be imagined without each other.

Rodolfo Félix Cárdenas, general director of Criminalía, pointed out that at first the magazine was small but stable, with less than 20 pages and was published once a month; however, it is currently a quarterly publication, but with more pages and sections, a new image and collaborations with Mexican and foreign criminal specialists.