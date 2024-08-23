August 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Criminalia”, a magazine specialized in forensic sciences, is presented in the Senate

“Criminalia”, a magazine specialized in forensic sciences, is presented in the Senate

Zera Pearson August 23, 2024 2 min read

Senator Miguel Angel Mancera Espinosa presented to students and lawmakers the quarterly magazine Criminalia, a 91-year-old forensic science journal, the first of its kind in Latin America and one of the oldest in the world.

The publication is coordinated by the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences, an institution founded in 1940, to which the Criminal Code is a precedent and even its origin, being a pioneer in dealing with criminal policy in Mexico in its pages.

Mancera Espinosa stressed that this journal is dedicated to those who “love criminal law” and to those who “embrace both the procedural and academic parts” of this discipline.

He added that the topics covered in its pages become interesting because they suggest, from an academic perspective, how to solve criminal problems faced by experts; all this by a specialist from the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences.

For his part, alternate senator Omar Obed Maceda Luna affirmed that given its nine-decade presence and significant contributions to criminal law, “everyone who is proud to be a criminal lawyer in Mexico has read this publication.”

He also acknowledged that it was a publishing medium ahead of its time, and that the historical connection between the Crime of Crime and the Mexican Academy of Criminal Sciences meant that they could not be imagined without each other.

Rodolfo Félix Cárdenas, general director of Criminalía, pointed out that at first the magazine was small but stable, with less than 20 pages and was published once a month; however, it is currently a quarterly publication, but with more pages and sections, a new image and collaborations with Mexican and foreign criminal specialists.

See also  Justo Aznar, founder of the UCV Life Sciences Institute, dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Economics Conference Coming (The Impact of AI, Cryptocurrencies and a Little Luxury: Arriazu)
1 min read

Economics Conference Coming (The Impact of AI, Cryptocurrencies and a Little Luxury: Arriazu)

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
United for well-being without stress
2 min read

United for well-being without stress

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
Victoria Trasmonte, a cosmetic medicine expert, tells you everything you need to know about polynucleotides.
3 min read

Victoria Trasmonte, a cosmetic medicine expert, tells you everything you need to know about polynucleotides.

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Google creates artificial intelligence that can diagnose a patient with just a cough
3 min read

Google creates artificial intelligence that can diagnose a patient with just a cough

August 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024
2 min read

Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in new poll – DW – 08/26/2024

August 26, 2024 Winston Hale
Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements
2 min read

Are you in? Elon Musk is offering a $6,000-a-month job just for walking: These are the requirements

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
The Hidden Series on Netflix is ​​a masterpiece and will surprise you
2 min read

The Hidden Series on Netflix is ​​a masterpiece and will surprise you

August 26, 2024 Lane Skeldon