Creamy pineapple and coconut, enjoy this delicious homemade dessert

The jelly it’s a candy This one will never go out of style and is usually a favorite on those special occasions like a birthday or just enjoyed as an afternoon treat when it’s time to spice up. In addition, a variety of colors, sizes, shapes and widths allow to satisfy all tastes.

But on this occasion, the flavor responsible for conquering your taste will be delicious Creamy coconut and pineapple jellyA mix of tropical fruits that makes it a real treat when it comes to enjoying a good little dessert. Fortunately, this creation can be easily made and shared with the whole family for the recipe local.

to enjoy an hour candy and leave aside tasting biscuit or cake, that Creamy coconut and pineapple jelly You can substitute the craving for flavor cravings. Here you can find the full recipe for her work house shape Indulge the family with delicious tropical flavours, perfect for summer.

Gelatin is a dessert that you can serve however you like.

Photo: Pixabay

Ingredients:

2 cans of condensed milk

2 cans of evaporated milk

½ cup with generous Coconut

1 cup with pineapple

20 grams of natural gelatin

Half a cup of warm water

Prepare

Begin by dissolving the gelatin in warm water and mixing to avoid lumps and hold.

to me jelly From Coconut You must mix a can of condensed milk with a can of evaporated milk and cream Coconut; Add half of the melted and previously moisturized gelatin.

mold grease jelly And pour the previous preparation, take it to the refrigerator for 30 minutes, when it is more firm, it is time to prepare the other flavor base pineapple.

mix pineapple With the rest of the gelatin and another can of evaporated milk and condensed milk. empty above jelly It is placed in the refrigerator until ripe.

Carefully remove the mold and cut into strips. Serves delicious Coconut and pineapple jellyPerfect for dessert time.