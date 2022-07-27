What are the chances of winning it?

What would you do if you won 630 million dollars? Now it’s possible 0:59

(CNN Spanish) – What would you do if you won the lottery? The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $810 million after there were no winners in Friday’s raffle again.

The numbers chosen on Friday night were 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66 in addition to the Ballon d’Or 16.

The prize money is $810 million, $470.1 million. According to the lottery

If won, Mega Millions of $810 million would be the fourth highest lottery prize in history.

Two of them were Mega Millions jackpots: the largest was $1,537,000 million and the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, followed by 1,050,000 million won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

The highest figure to date is the $1.586 billion in Powerball jackpot, which was won on January 13, 2016.

Although no one drew the six numbers in the draw on Friday, July 22, there were 3,428,412 winning tickets, including four with second-tier prizes in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, according to the lottery.

In addition, the winning tickets sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York also included the Megaplier, raising her prize money from $1 million to $3 million. The lottery said another 105 winners took home a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more.

Four major prizes have been won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.

How Likely to Win the Mega Millions Jackpot?

CNN’s Harry Enten says the odds of winning the $810 million are “dismal”.

The odds of winning the lottery jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million per ticket, according to Inten. You are more likely to get hit by lightning strikes or the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl.

Look at this data:

The chance of being struck by lightning this year is 1 in 1.2 million.

The probability of being born on February 29th is 1 in 1461

The probability of the Buffalo Bills winning the Super Bowl in 2023 is 1 in 6.5.

How often is the lottery played in the United States?

Although the chances of winning the jackpot in the lottery are slim, a percentage of people in the United States continue to play, perhaps because dreaming of winning millions is much better than nothing.

If you’re wondering how many Americans play the lottery, check out these stats:

once a week 7%

Once or twice a month 9%

a few times a year 15%

barely 26%

never 42%

Lottery winning facts

Contrary to what many might think about the fact that winning the lottery does not give you happiness, Eten breaks down a series of myths about this game and suggests the following:

You are still a millionaire after 10 years of winning

You feel constant satisfaction in life

You take more vacations but don’t quit your job

What would you do if you won the lottery?

